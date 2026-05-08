Lalit Jain announces QR coded ID cards for Haryana census
Census workers in Haryana will now carry ID cards with QR codes, so residents, especially in gated communities, can quickly check if they're legit.
Announced by Director of Census Operations, Haryana Lalit Jain, this step aims to cut down on "stranger anxiety" and make the whole process feel safer and more transparent.
Lalit Jain reassures on census privacy
Jain also reassured everyone that all census information stays private and won't be used for anything else.
Plus, about 9.2 million households have already used the self-enumeration option online — including over 300,000 in Haryana — which means less door-to-door questioning.
If you fill out your details online, enumerators will just verify them with a reference number instead of asking everything again.
And while sharing information for the census is required by law, officials usually work things out locally rather than filing complaints if someone's hesitant.