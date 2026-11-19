Lalitha Krishnamurthi dies after nearly 40 years alone in Mumbai
Lalitha Krishnamurthi lived alone in Mumbai for nearly 40 years and recently died.
After her death, a newspaper notice was placed hoping to find contact persons Usha Laxminarayan and Pawan Shetty.
The story has touched many, highlighting how easily people can become isolated in big cities.
Neighbors ensure farewell amid online discussions
Moved by her situation, neighbors are making sure Lalitha gets a respectful farewell, even without family around.
Her story has also kicked off conversations online about the challenges seniors face living alone and whether we should rethink how families support their elders today.