Lamborghini driven by bouncers of local businessman Mishra hits 6
A high-speed Lamborghini, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra (son of a local businessman), lost control on Kanpur's VIP Road and injured six people on Sunday afternoon.
The car crashed into an auto-rickshaw, a parked bike, and then an electric pole—turning a regular day near Rev-3 Mall into chaos.
Mishra's bouncers were seen celebrating on the road after crash
Locals were quick to surround the scene, upset over what they saw as aggressive behavior from Mishra's bouncers and slow police action.
The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station, and an FIR will be registered.
Some victims shared how suddenly it all happened—one said he was thrown off his bike with his cousin when the car hit them; two others were flung onto the footpath and one victim said he was hit while near a parked motorcycle.
Police say further legal steps are underway as they look into the case.