Land dispute in Dhemaji near Assam Arunachal border injures 11
India
A land dispute near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border turned violent on Monday, injuring at least 11 people in Dhemaji district.
Four of the injured have been shifted to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.
Assam Arunachal Pradesh officials in talks
Assam's chief minister said the government is working to calm things down, with officials from both states talking to find a peaceful solution.
Still, tensions are high since the dispute arose over alleged land encroachment by Arunachal residents into Assam: this is just one of many long-running disputes along their shared border.