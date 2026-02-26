Landlord changes notice period in renewed rent agreement: Tenant's catch

The tenant, who's lived there since 2022 and always paid on time, immediately called out the landlord and said they'd be moving out by March-end. They also objected to the unilateral change.

Other renters share similar experiences

After this story hit Reddit, others chimed in with similar experiences—like being forced into longer notice periods, with one commenter saying their experience occurred during COVID-19.

Even though a recent law capped deposits at two months' rent, many renters say landlords still make up their own rules.