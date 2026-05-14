Landslide at Kunustoria Padashiya Colliery leaves 1 dead, several injured
India
A landslide at the Kunustoria Padashiya Colliery in Jamuria in West Bengal left one miner dead and several others injured after a blasting operation went wrong Thursday morning.
Rescue teams are still searching for those feared trapped under the debris, while worried families wait for updates.
Dharmadas Mandol says 17 injured
Injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals, but anger quickly grew as coworkers and locals protested outside, blaming poor safety standards for the accident.
Dharmadas Mandol from CITU shared that 17 people were hurt, with one in critical condition.
The mining company has started an investigation, but many are demanding better protections to prevent tragedies like this in the future.