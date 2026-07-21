Landslide at Mumbai Central railway disrupts Hyderabad Chennai train services
India
A landslide in Mumbai's Central Railway division has thrown a wrench into several big train routes, especially those connecting Mumbai with Hyderabad and Chennai.
With repair work ongoing, travelers are being urged to double-check schedules before heading out.
Mumbai trains canceled, others diverted
Four major express trains (Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Chennai, and Chennai-Mumbai) are canceled until July 24.
Some long-distance trains like the Secunderabad-Rajkot Express and LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Express are now taking alternate routes.
If you're traveling through Telangana, Maharashtra, or Tamil Nadu soon, keep an eye on official railway updates for the latest information.