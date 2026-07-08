Landslide at Wayanad Kerala tunnel leaves 3 dead, 5 missing
India
A sudden landslide hit the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel site in Wayanad, Kerala, recently, during some seriously heavy rain, 265mm in just one day.
Three migrant workers sadly lost their lives and five others are still missing.
The company handling the project, Dilip Buildcon Ltd. says all safety steps were followed.
Kerala probes Dilip Buildcon environmental compliance
After the tragedy, Kerala officials launched an investigation into whether Dilip Buildcon followed environmental rules.
Authorities say the company ignored orders to clear out leftover mud from the site, even after a formal warning last month.
Dilip Buildcon says it's cooperating fully and insists it stuck to all regulations despite tough weather conditions.