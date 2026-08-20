Landslide halts Kalka-Shimla Express between Gumman and Koti, 172 stranded
India
A landslide stopped the Kalka-Shimla Express on Tuesday afternoon amid continuous rain between Gumman and Koti.
With 172 people stuck on board, railway teams jumped in to clear debris, but road transport got delayed because of traffic jams caused by the rain.
Army evacuates passengers to Kalka
When busses couldn't get through, the Army sent vehicles and helped evacuate everyone by evening.
Everyone reached Kalka safe and sound. Once there, passengers were given water, snacks, and help with their next travel plans.
Railways said passenger safety was its top priority throughout the whole situation.