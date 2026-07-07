Massive landslide near key Wayanad tunnel project; 2 killed 

Minister's statement

Unscientific dumping of soil, mud led to disaster: Minister

Agriculture Minister T Siddique blamed "unscientific dumping" of soil and mud as part of the tunnel project for the disaster. "It's a disaster perpetuated by unscientific dumping of soil and mud as part of the tunnel project. There were indications of such actions and they were raised at meetings of the Konkan officials. But it seems no corrective steps were taken. Six people have been hospitalized so far," Siddique said.