Landslide near Teekoy Kottayam kills Chennai resident Sangeetha Arul Lal

A landslide near Teekoy in Kerala's Kottayam district turned tragic on Sunday, claiming the life of 35-year-old Sangeetha Arul Lal from Chennai.

She and her friend were returning from a visit to Vagamon when sudden mudslides hit.

While her friend managed to escape with injuries, Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter, was trapped and sadly did not make it, despite quick help from locals.