Landslide near Teekoy Kottayam kills Chennai resident Sangeetha Arul Lal
India
A landslide near Teekoy in Kerala's Kottayam district turned tragic on Sunday, claiming the life of 35-year-old Sangeetha Arul Lal from Chennai.
She and her friend were returning from a visit to Vagamon when sudden mudslides hit.
While her friend managed to escape with injuries, Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter, was trapped and sadly did not make it, despite quick help from locals.
Heavy rains cause landslides, person missing
Sangeetha's accident was just one of several landslides in the area that evening, all triggered by heavy rainfall.
Homes were damaged in Mangalagiri and Poonjar Thekkekara, with at least one person reported missing.
Minor landslides were reported at several places on Sunday evening, and a search is on for the missing person.