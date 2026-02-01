Laser beam sighted near Hyderabad airport runway, police investigating
India
A laser beam was seen near the end of Runway 09R at Hyderabad's airport on January 31, 2026.
The sighting was reported by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, which led the Airport Operations Centre (APOC) to alert the local police, since lasers can seriously mess with pilots during landing or takeoff.
Flashing lasers at planes isn't just unsafe, it's illegal
Lasers aimed at planes can distract or even temporarily blind pilots, which is risky for everyone on board.
India's aviation rules strictly ban laser use around airports, and there are moves to crack down harder on anyone caught doing this.
Basically: flashing lasers at planes isn't just unsafe—it's illegal.