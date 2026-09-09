Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group threatens 7,000 Kashmiri Pandit PM-Package employees in Valley
India
A Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group has threatened nearly 7,000 Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees in the Valley, demanding they quit their jobs or face deadly consequences.
To make things worse, private phone numbers, home addresses, and vehicle registration details were allegedly leaked online, putting everyone on edge.
Kashmiri Pandit community seeks security probe
This is already the fifth threat against the community in just a month. Employees and activists are worried about weak security.
Many still don't have proper housing or safe transit options.
Saba Kaul has asked officials to investigate how their data got leaked and to step up safety measures immediately.