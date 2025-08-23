Next Article
Last day to apply for 3,588 BSF constable posts
If you've been eyeing a spot in the Border Security Force, today's your last shot—applications for 3,588 constable (tradesman) roles close tonight.
You'll need to have finished Class 10 and be between 18 and 25 years old.
Everything happens online at rectt.bsf.gov.in, so don't miss the deadline!
How to apply?
The process includes physical tests, a written exam, trade test, document check, and medical exam.
General, EWS, and OBC applicants pay ₹100 plus charges; but women, SC/ST candidates, serving BSF staff, and ex-servicemen don't have to pay the fee.
Just register on the portal, upload your documents carefully (especially for OMR exams), and you're good to go.
Full details are up on the official BSF website.