Last day to apply for Indiramma houses in Hyderabad's CURE
India
Today's your last chance to apply for Telangana's Indiramma Houses, an affordable housing scheme focused on Hyderabad's Core Urban Region (CURE).
You can send in your application via MeeSeva Centres, the official website, or even WhatsApp (809) 695-8096.
Winners will be picked through a lottery that may be held from August 20.
Indiramma 1st phase oversubscribed 35,125 applications
The first phase covers 7,680 apartments across 16 constituencies, each with a built-up area of 528 square feet, priced at ₹6 lakh (with a hefty ₹5 lakh government subsidy).
Demand has been huge: 35,125 applications have come in for 7,340 available units.
In Secunderabad Cantonment, though, less than 480 apartments are up due to local restrictions.