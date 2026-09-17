Late-night cement-mixer brake failure causes 11-vehicle crash on Gurugram-Faridabad road
India
A late-night brake failure in a cement-mixer truck led to an 11-vehicle crash on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, leaving nine people with minor injuries.
The accident happened around 9:45pm and caused a massive traffic jam, stretching nearly four kilometers and lasting over two hours, as stranded commuters tried to find other ways home.
No serious injuries in Gurugram-Faridabad crash
Investigators found that overheated brakes on the truck triggered the pileup.
No official complaints were filed, but one survivor, Dr. Danish Rajput, said he was shocked to walk away unhurt after his car was crushed.
Police jumped in quickly to manage traffic and clear wreckage with cranes, getting things moving again by 11:30pm.
Thankfully, there were no serious injuries or fatalities despite all the chaos.