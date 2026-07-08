Late-night crash on NH-48 kills Ankit and Seema near Kotputli-Behror India Jul 08, 2026

A late-night crash on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) near Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, turned tragic when a speeding trailer lost control and slammed into a family's car headed to a wedding.

Two people (Ankit, the driver, and Seema) died at the scene. Over six others, including women and children, were hurt and taken to a hospital.

The trailer driver ran off after the accident and police are now looking for him.