Late-night crash on NH-48 kills Ankit and Seema near Kotputli-Behror
A late-night crash on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) near Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, turned tragic when a speeding trailer lost control and slammed into a family's car headed to a wedding.
Two people (Ankit, the driver, and Seema) died at the scene. Over six others, including women and children, were hurt and taken to a hospital.
The trailer driver ran off after the accident and police are now looking for him.
Police suspect driver error, investigation ongoing
The accident happened around 10pm in the Paniyala area and left the car completely wrecked, causing major traffic jams on NH-48.
Police think driver error was likely behind the crash, but they are still investigating.
For now, traffic has been cleared up and everyone is waiting for more updates as officials piece together what happened.