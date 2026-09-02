Late-night Jaipur crash injures 3 as Thar collides with Endeavour
India
Three people were hurt when a high-speed Thar collided with an Endeavor from another side and sent an e-rickshaw flying near Mansarovar Metro Station in Jaipur on Sunday late night.
The Thar flipped while turning, got hit by an Endeavor from another side, and the impact tossed the e-rickshaw nearly 50 feet away.
Police check CCTV to find drivers
The injured, Shankar Singh, Mukesh Jawali, and Umashankar, had just finished delivering ice cream at a party.
One is in critical condition at SMS Hospital.
Both SUVs have a history of traffic violations; police are checking CCTV footage to track down the drivers, who left their vehicles behind.