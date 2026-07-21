Late night Jantar Mantar protesters persist despite rain, lights out
Late-night protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar kept going strong, even after heavy rain in the evening and the lights went out.
Protesters lit up the area with phone torches, shared water and biscuits, and called for accountability from the central government and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Police were out in full force all night.
Students demand better education and jobs
Students like 21-year-old Ayush Kashyap traveled from Bulandshahr after hearing about earlier clashes, saying, "I am ready to be here till the end."
Friends from North Delhi chipped in for transport to demand better education and jobs.
Others, like Ayushi Gupta who came with her parents after seeing videos of injured students, handed out snacks and called for justice.
Many say they're not leaving anytime soon, rain or no rain.