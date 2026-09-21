Late night roof collapse in Budaun kills 2, injures homeowner
India
A late-night roof collapse during construction work in Nasirpur village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, left two people dead and one seriously injured on Sunday.
Avnish and Chandrabhan were trapped under the debris along with Dalveer, the homeowner.
While locals and police managed to pull them out, Avnish died at the scene and Chandrabhan died at the hospital.
Dalveer is still hospitalized.
Police investigate roof collapse, postmortems underway
Police have started an investigation into what went wrong.
Officials visited the site on Monday to support grieving families, and postmortem examinations are being conducted.
The community is shaken, but local authorities say they are taking all necessary steps to address the situation.