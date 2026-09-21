Late night roof collapse in Budaun kills 2, injures homeowner

A late-night roof collapse during construction work in Nasirpur village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, left two people dead and one seriously injured on Sunday.

Avnish and Chandrabhan were trapped under the debris along with Dalveer, the homeowner.

While locals and police managed to pull them out, Avnish died at the scene and Chandrabhan died at the hospital.

Dalveer is still hospitalized.