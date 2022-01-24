India

M Lavanya suicide: What is the case all about?

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide last week and her parents allege attempts of religious conversion.

The death of M Lavanya, a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu, has stirred up a political storm in the southern state. The 17-year-old girl died by suicide last week as her parents accuse school authorities of pressurizing her to convert to Christianity. Further, a viral video is at the center of the case where the girl could be heard alleging a conversion bid.

Details What did Lavanya allege?

Lavanya, a student at Sacred Heart HSS in Thanjavur, had consumed an insecticide on her school campus earlier this month. She died at a medical facility on January 19. In a video statement, the girl said the school had tried to convert her. She additionally told the police that she was forced by the hostel warden to clean rooms and toilets on the campus.

Quote Lavanya's claims in video statement

"They (school officials) had asked my parents in my presence if they can convert me to Christianity and help her for further studies. Since I did not accept, they kept scolding me," Lavanya could be heard saying in Tamil in the aforementioned video.

Parents What did her parents say?

S Muruganantham, Lavanya's father, told the Madras High Court the police were trying to implicate the person who had recorded the damning video. He said that cops were trying to protect the perpetrators who had tortured his daughter for conversion. "We have lost our daughter but we do not want the same to happen with anyone else's child," the girl's mother separately told reporters.

Police Police investigation in the case

Meanwhile, the local police have arrested the warden, Sakayamari, and are continuing the investigation from various angles. Cops have also booked unidentified people for recording the said video under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act. However, several Hindu organizations and sections of the public have demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Court Madras HC orders police to probe video

The Madras High Court has ordered the Thanjavur Police to carry out a thorough investigation into the viral video. It further asked cops not to harass the person who had taken the video, an allegation leveled by the girl's family. "The focus of the police authorities should be on the circumstances that led to the suicide of the child," the HC said.