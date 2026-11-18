Lawrence Bishnoi gang rebukes Goldy Dhillon over Bachchan threats
After gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Bollywood legends Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan online, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang quickly fired back.
Their Canada- and Spain-based members called Dhillon a "petty thief" and "heroin peddler," describing his threat against the Bollywood actor as an attempt to gain publicity and misusing sensitive issues like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for his own gain.
Bishnoi gang accuses Dhillon of murder
The Bishnoi gang went further, claiming Dhillon was involved in the murder of LGBTQ+ influencer Mad Sandhu and labeling him a police informant who takes credit for crimes on social media.
They also pointed out that Dhillon didn't mention Lawrence Bishnoi's name in his threats, a move they say hints at speculation that he may have fallen out with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
They challenged Dhillon to confront them in any country and warned others against associating with him.