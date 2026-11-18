The Bishnoi gang went further, claiming Dhillon was involved in the murder of LGBTQ+ influencer Mad Sandhu and labeling him a police informant who takes credit for crimes on social media.

They also pointed out that Dhillon didn't mention Lawrence Bishnoi's name in his threats, a move they say hints at speculation that he may have fallen out with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

They challenged Dhillon to confront them in any country and warned others against associating with him.