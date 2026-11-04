Laws penalizing those having 2+ children have become irrelevant: SC

"We are of the strong opinion that the laws that penalize having more than two children have lost their relevance. The foundation of such laws, that is the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes," the court observed.

"So even though India's population is not yet declining, the total fertility rate falling below the replacement rate would soon result in...demographic transition to...older population."

"If we fail to take note of such demographic changes, India will face serious consequences."