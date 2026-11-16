Lawyer escorted out after insulting Surya Kant in Supreme Court
A Supreme Court hearing got tense on Monday when a lawyer made personal comments about Chief Justice Surya Kant.
He was asking for an urgent hearing on a contempt case, but when told to wait, he questioned the Chief Justice's integrity and was escorted out of the courtroom.
Prabal Pratap tirade, Gavai shoe attempt
This isn't the first time things have gotten heated: earlier this year, Prabal Pratap, who was representing himself, verbally attacked Justice Kant during a hearing, and in 2025, someone even tried to throw a shoe at then-Chief Justice Gavai.