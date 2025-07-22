Next Article
Lawyer sues McDonald's for ₹5L over 'non-veg burger' incident
At Mumbai Airport, advocate Ashutosh J Dubey says he was accidentally served a non-veg burger instead of the vegetarian meal he ordered—while fasting for religious reasons.
He only realized after eating it, and now claims the mistake hurt his religious beliefs.
Dubey is asking McDonald's India for ₹5 lakh in damages.
McDonald's responds to the complaint on X
Along with compensation, Dubey wants McDonald's to issue a public apology and train staff on respecting dietary and religious sensitivities.
McDonald's has acknowledged his complaint on X (formerly Twitter), saying they're looking into it.
The incident puts a spotlight on how food chains handle dietary preferences in India.