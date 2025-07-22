Lawyer sues McDonald's for ₹5L over 'non-veg burger' incident India Jul 22, 2025

At Mumbai Airport, advocate Ashutosh J Dubey says he was accidentally served a non-veg burger instead of the vegetarian meal he ordered—while fasting for religious reasons.

He only realized after eating it, and now claims the mistake hurt his religious beliefs.

Dubey is asking McDonald's India for ₹5 lakh in damages.