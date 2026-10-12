Lawyers help detainees after Delhi protests against Gyanesh Kumar
After protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a network of more than 70 lawyers, with Shobhit Chaudhary among those involved, is helping those detained, including minors and injured people.
The group jumped into action after a distress call from Najafgarh on October 11, making sure legal support reached those who needed it most.
Lawyers document abuses and file complaints
These lawyers are using social media to share updates, track detentions, and help families find their loved ones.
They are also documenting cases where detainees faced violence or lacked basics like food and phones.
To protect rights, the team is recording medical issues with official certificates and filing complaints about any misconduct, working to hold authorities accountable during the ongoing protests.