Lawyers to peacefully protest police crackdown at Supreme Court lawn

This Thursday, lawyers are coming together on the Supreme Court lawn to peacefully protest the police crackdown on a recent student march to Parliament.

The July 20 march, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saw Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force use force against students and some lawyers.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising has asked everyone to keep things calm: no slogans, just reciting the Preamble and singing the National Anthem.