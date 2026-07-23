Lawyers to peacefully protest police crackdown at Supreme Court lawn
This Thursday, lawyers are coming together on the Supreme Court lawn to peacefully protest the police crackdown on a recent student march to Parliament.
The July 20 march, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saw Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force use force against students and some lawyers.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising has asked everyone to keep things calm: no slogans, just reciting the Preamble and singing the National Anthem.
SCBA calls for independent inquiry
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) called the police action "excessive and disproportionate," with the SCBA stressing that an independent inquiry is needed.
While the Supreme Court isn't rushing into hearings about police conduct, the Delhi High Court has asked both the Center and Delhi Police to explain themselves after growing demands for justice.