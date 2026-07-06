Champat Rai's replacement appointed as Ram Mandir trust meeting begins
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of its general secretary, Champat Rai. Media reports cited sources as saying the decision was taken during a crucial meeting at the temple premises in Ayodhya on Monday. The trust has reportedly appointed Bajrang Bagra as Rai's successor. This comes amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir.
Resignation details
Rai resigned on June 26
Rai had resigned on June 26, taking moral responsibility as the probe into the alleged embezzlement intensified. His driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, was among eight people arrested in connection with the case. Anil Mishra, another trustee of the trust, also resigned amid the controversy. However, no criminal charges have been filed against either Rai or Mishra so far.
Meeting agenda
Trust meeting focuses on probe, governance reforms
The ongoing trust meeting is its most significant since its establishment in 2020. It is likely to focus on the investigation and proposed governance reforms. Chaired by trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the meeting also includes senior trustees, government representatives, and legal experts. The agenda includes reviewing interim findings of the probe into alleged embezzlement, discussing future management frameworks for the Ram Mandir, and appointing a CEO for the temple.
Security and legal actions
Security heightened ahead of crucial meeting
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the meeting, with additional police personnel deployed around the temple complex. Access to private vehicles has been restricted near the venue for security reasons. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on June 13 submitted its preliminary report on June 23, leading to the arrests of eight accused individuals. Investigators have also recovered deleted CCTV footage allegedly showing currency notes being concealed by the accused.