Champat Rai's replacement appointed as Ram Mandir trust meeting begins

Resignation details

Rai resigned on June 26

Rai had resigned on June 26, taking moral responsibility as the probe into the alleged embezzlement intensified. His driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, was among eight people arrested in connection with the case. Anil Mishra, another trustee of the trust, also resigned amid the controversy. However, no criminal charges have been filed against either Rai or Mishra so far.