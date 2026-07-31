Leaked audio over derogatory remarks triggers FIR against Vijay Chaudhari
Two leaked audio clips, allegedly of BJP's North Maharashtra organizing secretary Vijay Chaudhari, have caused a major buzz.
In them, Chaudhari is heard making derogatory remarks about senior women leaders, specifically Union minister of state Raksha Khadse and former Nandurbar MP Heena Gavit.
After Heena's brother Rohan filed a police complaint, an FIR was registered on July 26 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Chaudhari resigns, says clips are AI
Chaudhari quickly resigned from his post and called for an official inquiry.
Raksha Khadse's father Eknath condemned the incident and said he would raise it with top BJP leaders, claiming there are more such recordings.
Meanwhile, Chaudhari denied everything: he says the clips are AI-generated fakes and wants cyber police to check if they are real.