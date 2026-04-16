Lee Jae-Myung to visit India for energy security talks
India
South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung is set to visit India from April 19-21, hoping to team up with Prime Minister Modi on energy security, especially with all the global uncertainty around the Middle East right now.
The big focus? Finding ways for both countries to work together on steady energy supplies.
Lee, Modi eye $50 billion trade
Lee and Modi will also talk about boosting trade (with a goal of hitting $50 billion by 2030), as well as teaming up in shipbuilding, AI, and defense.
They'll touch on peace efforts for the Korean Peninsula too.
After India, President Lee is heading straight to Vietnam, part of his plan to strengthen South Korea's ties across Asia during these unpredictable times.