Lee Jae Myung to visit India for LNG shipyard cooperation
India
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is heading to India from April 19-21, 2026.
The big agenda? Teaming up on building LNG tankers in Indian shipyards as part of the Make in India push, with a focus on sharing technology and stepping up production.
India South Korea trade $25.6 billion
India-South Korea trade hit $25.6 billion last year, thanks to their growing economic partnership.
Defense ties are also deepening, with both countries holding regular talks to ramp up cooperation, especially using South Korea's tech skills to power Indian manufacturing.