Left-leaning groups accuse ABVP of attacking interns at Kolkata college
Things got heated at Medical College, Kolkata, after left-leaning student groups accused ABVP members of attacking medical interns during a protest outside the principal's office.
The protest was sparked by a show-cause notice given to some interns earlier in the week.
Police had to step in to escort the principal out safely, but no police complaint was filed.
Eight interns received show-cause notices
The trouble began when eight interns received a show-cause notice for allegedly criticizing the college administration last month.
Groups like AIDSO rallied behind them, demanding withdrawal of the show-cause notice.
While Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged everyone to keep calm and maintain order, he didn't directly address the ABVP allegations.
With ABVP staying silent so far and leftist groups planning more protests on Thursday, campus tensions aren't dying down anytime soon.