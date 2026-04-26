Padma Shri awardee, photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 83

Raghu Rai, a legendary Indian photographer and photojournalist, has passed away at the age of 83. His family confirmed the news through an Instagram post. Rai is survived by his wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani, and Purvai. The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi at 4:00pm today.

Early life Rai's journey into the world of photography Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang, Punjab, Rai was introduced to photography by his elder brother Sharampal Chowdhry. He started honing his skills in 1962 and became chief photographer at The Statesman in New Delhi by 1965. His career took a major turn when Henri Cartier-Bresson invited him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, after being impressed by an exhibition of his work in Paris.

Achievements His achievements and awards Rai's body of work is nothing short of extraordinary. He has published over 18 books including Raghu Rai's Delhi, The Sikhs, Calcutta, Khajuraho, Taj Mahal, Tibet in Exile and India. In 1972 he was awarded the Padma Shri for his coverage of the Bangladesh War. He was named Photographer of the Year in the United States in 1992 and received the Academie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award in 2019.

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Philosophy Philosophy about photojournalism Rai was not just a photographer but an explorer of life. He believed that "If responsible journalism is the first draft of history, then photojournalism is the first evidence of that history being lived." His photographs captured the depths of people's emotions and their responses to situations at any given time or space. He wasn't interested in taking pretty or documentary pictures that just impart information.

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Milestones Moments from history that Rai captured through his lens Over his five-decade-long career, Rai covered a wide range of India's history. He photographed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Amritsar's Golden Temple complex shortly before Operation Blue Star in 1984. His enduring images also include those from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy site and refugees during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.