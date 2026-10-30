Leh and Kargil to hold 1st municipal polls since 2018
India
Leh and Kargil are heading to the polls on November 21, marking their first municipal elections since 2018.
Voters across 38 wards, 21 in Leh and 17 in Kargil, will get to choose new local leaders, something they have not done since 2018 when the area was still part of Jammu and Kashmir.
Leh and Kargil election schedule
Elections will follow the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, with the model code of conduct active until November 30.
If you are interested in running, nominations open until November 5, scrutiny happens on November 6, and November 9 is your last chance to withdraw or get your election symbol.
Polling runs from 8am to 5pm on voting day.