Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance seek Sixth Schedule

Earlier talks floated a special status under Article 371 instead of full statehood (which leaders still see as a long-term goal).

Recently, Ladakh's administration approved the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026 to provide proprietary rights to genuine Nautor landholders and announced hill councils for all seven districts, including the five new districts, moves that some say lacked real input from locals.

The groups are also pushing for cases against 2025 protesters to be dropped and for compensation for four dead civilians and locals injured in last year's protests.

With Martyrs Month demonstrations now called off, there's hope this round of talks might actually bring progress.