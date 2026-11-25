Leopard injures 11 including a child in Kanpur's Karnkheda village
A wild leopard caused panic in Karnkheda village in Kanpur after attacking at least 11 people, including a child, while they were out working in the fields on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
The first person hurt was Mohit Sharma, and video from the scene shows a youth attempting to hit the leopard with a stick before the animal leaps at him.
Among those injured was Sahil from Sikhtiya, who suffered serious wounds.
Everyone hurt was quickly taken to the hospital.
Officials setting cages near Karnkheda village
After the attacks, the leopard hid out in a nearby mustard field, leaving locals understandably anxious.
Police and forest officials have started searching for the animal and are setting up cages to try and capture it safely.
For now, everyone's keeping a close watch while authorities work to bring things under control.