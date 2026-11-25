A wild leopard caused panic in Karnkheda village in Kanpur after attacking at least 11 people, including a child, while they were out working in the fields on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The first person hurt was Mohit Sharma, and video from the scene shows a youth attempting to hit the leopard with a stick before the animal leaps at him.

Among those injured was Sahil from Sikhtiya, who suffered serious wounds.

Everyone hurt was quickly taken to the hospital.