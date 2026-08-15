Leopard sighting scares Marathi camp pupils in N.R. Pura taluk
India
Children from Marathi Camp in N.R. Pura taluk, Karnataka, have to walk through forest paths to reach school, and lately, that's been pretty scary.
In July, three Class seven students ran into a leopard and parents spotted what they believed were the pug marks of a tiger the next day.
All 28 students skipped classes for three days because they were so shaken up. Kids resumed going to school but were still scared.
Anganwadi opened, ₹6,000 transport offer insufficient
Authorities set up an anganwadi center for little kids and offered ₹6,000 per student for transport.
Still, families can't find safe rides because of bad roads and money issues.
One resident said they just want better roads and a well-planned transportation facility so their kids can get to school safely.