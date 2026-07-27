LG-led MCD review finds half of Delhi's daily waste landfill-bound
Delhi's got a waste problem: about half of the city's daily trash is still ending up in landfills, according to a recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) review led by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
The big issue? About half of garbage isn't being sorted at home, making it tough to recycle or process.
To fix this, officials have been told to start processing new waste every day so it doesn't pile up.
LG wants to try Indore model
Sandhu wants to try out Indore's successful waste management model in one part of the city, focusing on sorting and collecting different types of waste separately.
Details are still being worked out, but the goal is clear: boost recycling and keep landfills from growing.
Plus, MCD will keep a closer eye on landfill sites to make sure fresh trash gets handled as soon as it arrives.