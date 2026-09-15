Lichi Pearl Set Jewels installs diamond-studded Ganesha idol in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Begum Bazar just got a showstopper for Ganesh Chaturthi: a 24-karat gold-plated Ganesha idol sparkling with 383,800 American diamonds. Created by Lichi Pearl Set Jewels, this unique piece is part of their annual festival celebrations.

Organizer Adhar Agarwal said, "We have created this 24-carat gold-plated Lord Ganesha idol. We have been installing Ganesha idols for the past two years, and this is our third year of celebrations. This year, we wanted to do something special, so with Lord Ganesha's blessings, we commissioned this beautiful idol."