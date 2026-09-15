Lichi Pearl Set Jewels installs diamond-studded Ganesha idol in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's Begum Bazar just got a showstopper for Ganesh Chaturthi: a 24-karat gold-plated Ganesha idol sparkling with 383,800 American diamonds. Created by Lichi Pearl Set Jewels, this unique piece is part of their annual festival celebrations.
Organizer Adhar Agarwal said, "We have created this 24-carat gold-plated Lord Ganesha idol. We have been installing Ganesha idols for the past two years, and this is our third year of celebrations. This year, we wanted to do something special, so with Lord Ganesha's blessings, we commissioned this beautiful idol."
Dasavataram iconography and brass alloy hand-setting
This isn't your everyday idol: the design features Dasavataram at the back arch, Balaji at the top, and Saraswati and Lakshmi on either side.
Eight workers spent eight months hand-setting every diamond into brass mixed with five other metals.
Inspired by Lalbagh ka Raja and using the same raw materials used in fashion jewelry, the idol is all about blending tradition with creativity.