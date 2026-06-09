Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar awarded Shaurya Chakra for exceptional bravery
What's the story
Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on Monday for his exemplary bravery during "Operation Chuntawadi" in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The prestigious gallantry award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on him and other personnel at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-I) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.
Operation details
Details of the operation
"Operation Chuntawadi" was launched on November 5 and 6, 2024, in Chuntawadi village. The operation aimed to neutralize heavily armed terrorists and recover war-like stores. Under Prashar's leadership, one A++ graded foreign terrorist was eliminated during the operation, DD India reported. He displayed immense courage by taking a vantage position near the target area when terrorists opened fire at troops.
Tactical maneuver
Prashar's decisive action saved lives and ensured successful operation
When one of the cornered terrorists tried to breach the cordon, injuring troops with non-fatal gunshot wounds, Prashar took decisive action. He opened fire on another hidden terrorist while keeping his forces informed in real time. This tactical maneuver led to the successful neutralization of the terrorist by his team around 8:25pm. After this, he maintained constant observation over the target area till sunrise and led a joint team to recover war-like stores.
Gallantry recognition
Prashar's conduct during operation deserving of recognition
Prashar's conduct during "Operation Chuntawadi" was beyond the normal call of duty and displayed conspicuous gallantry in keeping with the highest traditions of service. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra along with Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lieutenant Commander Ram Goyal, and Constable Saddam Hussain for their bravery during this operation. The successful neutralization of terrorists in "Operation Chuntawadi" was a testament to their courage and tactical prowess.