Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar awarded Shaurya Chakra for exceptional bravery

Tactical maneuver

Prashar's decisive action saved lives and ensured successful operation

When one of the cornered terrorists tried to breach the cordon, injuring troops with non-fatal gunshot wounds, Prashar took decisive action. He opened fire on another hidden terrorist while keeping his forces informed in real time. This tactical maneuver led to the successful neutralization of the terrorist by his team around 8:25pm. After this, he maintained constant observation over the target area till sunrise and led a joint team to recover war-like stores.