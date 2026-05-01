Light rain and hail bring relief to Haryana's relentless heat

Haryana: Western Disturbance may bring showers

After this cool spell, temperatures still varied across the state: Rohtak hit a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius while Yamunanagar stayed cooler at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

More changes are on the way: experts predict another round of cloudy skies, breezy weather, and even some drizzle or thunderstorms between May 3-5 thanks to an incoming Western Disturbance.

So, it looks like Haryana can expect more relief from the heat for now!