Light rain and hail bring relief to Haryana's relentless heat
India
Haryana just got a much-needed break from the relentless heat as light rain and hail swept through on Thursday.
The showers brought instant relief, with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees Celsius in most places: Karnal saw 6mm of rain, Yamunanagar 4.5mm, and Ambala 3.8mm.
Haryana: Western Disturbance may bring showers
After this cool spell, temperatures still varied across the state: Rohtak hit a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius while Yamunanagar stayed cooler at 34.5 degrees Celsius.
More changes are on the way: experts predict another round of cloudy skies, breezy weather, and even some drizzle or thunderstorms between May 3-5 thanks to an incoming Western Disturbance.
So, it looks like Haryana can expect more relief from the heat for now!