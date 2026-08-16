Light rain in New Delhi as IMD forecasts 34 Celsius
India
New Delhi is in for a bit of light rain this Sunday, with the IMD expecting temperatures to hit a warm 34 Celsius.
The morning started off at 27.8 Celsius, so it's definitely not sweater weather.
New Delhi humidity 73% AQI 85
Humidity was up at 73% by 8:30am making things feel extra sticky.
On the bright side, air quality was still marked satisfactory with an AQI of 85 at 9am
That means most people can breathe easy today, though if you're sensitive to pollution, it's always good to keep an eye out.