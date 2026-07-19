Lightning kills 2 in Haridwar, 84 roads blocked, warnings issued
India
Uttarakhand has been hit hard by nonstop rain: two people lost their lives to lightning in Haridwar, and landslides have blocked 84 roads, including two national highways.
With more heavy rain on the way, travel is tough and safety is a real concern.
Red alerts for Dehradun Haridwar Tehri
Red alerts are out for Dehradun, Haridwar, and Tehri for July 20, while other areas stay on orange or yellow alerts through July 22.
District officials are monitoring risky spots and have rescue teams ready.
Major highways are still blocked, but work is ongoing to clear them.
Authorities are urging everyone (including Char Dham Yatra pilgrims) to avoid nonessential travel and keep an eye on weather updates.