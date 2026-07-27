Lightning kills 3 including 11-year-old boy in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh
India
Heavy rain brought tragedy to Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, as lightning strikes claimed three lives, including an 11-year-old boy.
The victims were from villages near the Chhattisgarh border: a man working in his paddy field, a woman laboring outdoors, and a boy outside his home.
Two others were injured in the same storm.
Shahdol officials promise families financial support
Local officials have promised financial support for the families of those lost, following government rules for lightning-related deaths.
While nothing can replace their loved ones, this help aims to ease some of the hardship during such a tough time.