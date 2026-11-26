LinkedIn: 85% Indians dream of entrepreneurship, nearly double global average
Thinking about launching your own startup? You're not alone.
LinkedIn's latest report found that 85% of Indians dream of becoming entrepreneurs, nearly double the global average.
Gen Z is especially ambitious, with 94% saying they want to build something of their own.
Founders use AI, value networks
70% of Gen Z plan to start a business or side hustle within three years, and LinkedIn has seen "Founder" pop up on profiles by 190% since 2022.
Most founders (96%) are already using AI in their businesses. But as Swati Paliwal, co-founder of ReSO AI, puts it, while AI has made building a business easier, finding an audience that believes in it remains a major challenge.
Connections also matter: 88% say professional networks helped them grow.