How to link your Aadhaar with voter ID
What's the story
Linking your Aadhaar card with your voter ID can make voting more transparent and efficient in India. The linking helps eliminate duplicate registrations and ensures your details are up-to-date in the electoral rolls. Here, we tell you how to link your Aadhaar with your voter ID in a hassle-free manner, along with the steps and important things to keep in mind.
Step 1
Online linking through official portal
To link your Aadhaar with your voter ID online, visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.
You will need to log in using your credentials or create an account if you do not have one.
Once logged in, look for the option to link Aadhaar with voter ID.
Enter your details as prompted, and verify them before submitting.
Step 2
Using SMS service for linking
If you prefer offline methods, you can also link your Aadhaar with voter ID through SMS services provided by the Election Commission.
Simply send an SMS in the prescribed format to the designated number provided on their website.
Make sure that both your Aadhaar and voter ID numbers are correct before sending the message.
Step 3
Verifying details before submission
Before submitting any form or request to link Aadhaar with voter ID, it is important to verify all details.
Check that both numbers are correct and match exactly as per official records.
Any discrepancy could lead to failure in linking them successfully, causing delays or issues during elections.
Tips
Troubleshooting common issues
If you face problems while linking your Aadhaar with voter ID, check if both documents are up to date and have no errors in them.
If you still face issues, you can contact customer support via helplines or email addresses provided on their official website for assistance.