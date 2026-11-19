Lion drowns in Jira well Amreli Gujarat despite parapet wall
A lion sadly drowned after falling into a farm well in Jira village, Amreli district, Gujarat, on Thursday, even though there was a parapet wall around the well.
Villagers alerted the forest department, but it was too late to save the animal.
Open wells risk Gir lions
A postmortem confirmed drowning and ruled out foul play.
This isn't the first time: similar accidents have happened before, showing how risky open wells are for Gir's Asiatic lions.