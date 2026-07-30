Lions sighted near Girnar staircase weeks after 11-year-old's death
Three lions were seen near the Girnar staircase in Junagadh, Gujarat, around 3am on July 30, just weeks after an 11-year-old boy lost his life to a lion at the same spot.
The sighting happened right by the 50th step where the earlier tragedy occurred, raising fresh concerns for pilgrims.
Forest officials tracked and guided lions
Forest officials quickly tracked the lions and guided them back to their habitat, making sure everyone stayed safe.
After sharing a video of the lions online, Gujarat's Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia stressed that protecting both wildlife and people is a top priority.
Since July's incident, authorities plan to ramp up safety with thermal drones and more trackers.
Pilgrims are now advised not to trek late at night or early in the morning, and to report any wildlife sightings right away.