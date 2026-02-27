Liquor policy case: Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared of all charges

former Delhi Chief Minister (and AAP convener) Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been cleared in the 2021-22 liquor policy case. A Delhi court said there just wasn't enough proof to charge them or 21 others, including AAP leaders and some businessmen.

How the case began The Delhi government's new liquor policy in late 2021 aimed to privatize alcohol sales and raise revenue, but soon faced allegations of shady dealings.

Top officials flagged possible kickbacks and losses in July 2022, the Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe on July 22, 2022, and the CBI formally registered a case in mid-August 2022.

ED got involved later on The Enforcement Directorate (ED) jumped in with a money laundering case.

Sisodia was arrested in February 2024; he had been behind bars for almost two years as of February 2026, and Kejriwal made headlines as the first sitting Chief Minister to be jailed over such charges.

Over time, ED filed multiple chargesheets against political figures from different parties.