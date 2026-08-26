Liverpool study finds India has about 1.3 million snakebites yearly
A new study finds that India has more snakebite cases than any other country, about 1.3 million a year.
These happen in areas where getting medical help and antivenom is tough, making snakebites a big public health issue.
The research, a study by researchers from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and published in PLOS Medicine, also puts Nigeria, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo high on the list.
Global snakebites concentrated in 20 countries
Globally, between 2.1 million and 7 million people are bitten by snakes each year, with nearly three-quarters of all cases happening in just 20 countries.
Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for about 45% of global snake bites and related deaths, between 274,000 and 513,000 lives lost a year, but many cases go unreported in remote areas.
The researchers say better data collection and easier access to treatment are urgently needed to save lives.